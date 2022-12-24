Crystal Palace supervisor Patrick Vieira believes Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez‘s “silly” celebrations have tarnished Argentina’s World Cup ultimate win. Martinez was a key determine in Argentina’s victory over France. He made a wonderful save to disclaim Randal Kolo Muani in extra-time after which denied Kingsley Coman within the shoot-out in Qatar as Argentina received an exciting ultimate. However the keeper was then seen making a crude gesture after successful the golden glove trophy for the perfect goalkeeper on the match.

Then, throughout Argentina’s victory parade in Buenos Aires, he was seen holding a child doll with its face coated by {a photograph} of France star striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick within the ultimate however nonetheless completed on the shedding facet. Vieira, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, was unimpressed by Martinez’s antics.

“Among the footage I noticed from the Argentinian goalkeeper, I believe, take away just a little bit what Argentina achieved on the World Cup,” stated Vieira a pre-match press convention forward of Palace’s Premier League match in opposition to London rivals Fulham.

“I do not suppose they actually wanted that. You may’t management generally individuals’s emotional choices. However that was a silly resolution, I believe, from Martinez to do this,” he added.

Martinez will return to Birmingham subsequent week, with Villa supervisor Unai Emery intending to speak to the 30-year-old about his controversial behaviour.

“When you might have large emotion, generally it’s troublesome to regulate it,” Emery stated. “I’ll converse to him subsequent week about some celebrations however I respect that he’s now below the nationwide group and when he can be with us, he’s our duty then we will talk about it.”

French sports activities minister Amelie Oudea-Casteran was scathing about Martinez’s conduct, saying: “I discover it pitiful. It is simply vulgar, inappropriate, actually lower than the event. This Emiliano Martinez just isn’t distinguishing himself. It’s quite pathetic.”

