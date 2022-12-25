Punjab Kings rewrote file books throughout the IPL 2023 public sale because it bought English all-rounder Sam Curran, Participant of the Match on the T20 World Cup, for a file INR 18.5 crore. After splurging on Curran, Kings reined themselves in and purchased solely one other 5 gamers, which included Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza and Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa, who has turned heads within the Indian home white-ball circuit.

Curran will be a part of the potent tempo battery of Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh and likewise add firepower to an already explosive batting line-up, which incorporates compatriots Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

PBKS PROBABLE PLAYING XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, M. Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

PBKS IPL 2023 SQUAD COMPOSITION



Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), M. Shahrukh Khan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Bhatia.

All-rounders: Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis (AUS), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada (SA), Vidwath Kaverappa.

(Names in daring point out gamers purchased at IPL 2023 Public sale)