PBKS vs LSG: Gautam Gambhirs Smile After KL Rahuls Catch During IPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL

Gautam Gambhir’s Smile After KL Rahul’s Catch During IPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2023: The Super Kings always had the upper hand once they got the massive total and that seemed to have made mentor Gautam Gambhir smile.

Gautam Gambhir Smiles From Ear to Ear as LSG Dominate PBKS in Mohali (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mohali: Lucknow Super Kings dominated proceedings on Friday against the Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra stadium smashing a mammoth 257 for five batting first. The Super Kings always had the upper hand once they got the massive total and that seemed to have made mentor Gautam Gambhir smile. The ex-India opener is very reserved in his approach and does not smile a lot and hence to see him smile and laugh as if there is no tomorrow was a delight for fans.

Here is the clip where you can see him smile after KL Rahul completes a successful catch:

“It is so against the T20 trend. Can’t put a finger on it. Happy that we got the win. Every game from now on would be very important. We had a break after the last game. We came back fresher after that. We were clear as to how to bat. When you see such wickets, you get excited as batters. Getting 250 speaks highly of how we batted,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation after the massive 56-run win.

“You are familiar with what you can expect. Just being familiar to wickets helps. We always talk about setting the tone at the start. We had guys like Mayers, Stoinis. Badoni has been batting well. Hooda as well. The think tank does most of the thinking and I try to understand what they are thinking. And if it suits us, we go through with the plan,” he added.











