PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023 Match 27:Mohali, 3:30 PM IST April 20, Thu, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 27: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, 3:30 PM IST April 20, Thursday: PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 27: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, PBKS vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PBKS vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Match Details
Match: PBKS vs RCB, Match 27, IPL
Date & Time: April 20, 3:30 PM
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team
Captain – Faf du Plessis
Vice-captain – Arshdeep Singh
Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran
Batters – Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shahrukh Khan
All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar
Impact Player: Nathan Ellis
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player: Mahipal Lomror