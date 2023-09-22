PCB Announce Pakistan Squad For ODI WC 2023, Babar Azam to LEAD

Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan squad announced. Babar Azam to lead.

Pakistan players celebrate after winning ODI series against Afghanistan. (Image: PCB)

Lahore: Amid much speculation and wait, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally announced the squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. There were a number of injury concerns the PCB was delaing with and that seems to have been the reason for the delay behind the announcement. As expected, Babar Azam is set to lead the side in India during the WC and Shadab Khan will be his deputy at the mega event. Chief selector Inzamam ul Haq made the announcement during a press conference on Friday afternoon. Naseem Shah is not in the side, Hasan Ali makes a comeback to the scheme of things.

Pakistan ODI WC Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Traveling Reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris

At the ODI WC, Pakistan take on India in the much-awaited game on October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. It is set to be the ‘final before the final’, at least for the fans. Given the conditions they will be playing in, Pakistan will certainly be one of the contenders to lift the crown. Pakistan will majorly rely on their bowling unit featuring Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf among others.















