WATCH: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reveals reason for Pakistan U-turn on India match in T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh has…

India vs Pakistan Group A match of T20 World Cup 2026 is set to go ahead as scheduled with Pakistan Government taking a U-turn on their decision to boycott the match.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had met BCB President Aminul Islam in Lahore on Sunday. (Source: X)

WATCH PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi reveal reason for Pakistan ‘U-turn’ on India match in T20 World Cup 2026…

Mohsin Naqvi said ️ “Bangladesh requested Pakistan to play the match against India. We stand with Bangladesh, and if they agree, we will support them in what they want us to do.” pic.twitter.com/rc5V2JypGi — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) February 9, 2026

The Pakistan Government on Monday night took a major U-turn on their stance over India vs Pakistan Group A match in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Sunday. After initially instructing team not to take the field for the game, they have now allowed the Pakistan cricket team to go ahead with their match after major backroom deals involving Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday night revealed to the media the reason behind the ‘U-turn’ of the Government. Naqvi said that the decision to ‘boycott’ match vs India was done in support of Bangladesh after they were thrown out of the T20 World Cup 2026 and now the U-turn was also done on the ‘request’ of Bangladesh. “Bangladesh requested Pakistan to play the match against India. We stand with Bangladesh, and if they agree, we will support them in what they want us to do,” Naqvi told the Pakistan media in a viral video. “We had taken the decision in support of Bangladesh and now the decision to play against India has also been done at the request of Bangladesh,” Naqvi, who is also Interior Minister of Pakistan, said.Late on Monday night, Pakistan decided to back down from their call for ‘boycott’ of Group A match vs India which is scheduled to take place at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. “In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the Pakistan government stated in a press release. “This decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations,” the statement from Pakistan government added. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received a call from Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who had also urged him to allow the team to play the match in Colombo. “The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse.” The Pakistan government statement came after Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi briefed Sharif about his dialogue with the ICC that also involved BCB President Aminul Islam on Sunday.

