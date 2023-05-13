PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Suggests England as Possible Venue For Intercontinental Competition

Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Suggests England as Possible Venue For Continental Competition

As per Sethi, he wants the Asia Cup 2023 to be held in the United Kingdom.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi. (Image: Twitter)

Lahore: Amid all the confusion over where the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 be held, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi has made an interesting suggestion for the venue. As per Sethi, he wants the Asia Cup 2023 to be held in the United Kingdom. He also said that being the host it is the choice of Pakistan as to where the tournament could be held.

“England could be a possibility as a venue for the Asia Cup,” he said in a conversation on Sports Hour.

Meanwhile, a desperate PCB has submitted three proposals to retain ODI Asia Cup hosting rights. However, it’s BCCI secretary Jay Shah who is playing hardball. Being the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), he has a lot of say in the matter and a decision on that is unlikely to be in Pakistan’s favour.

With an eye on the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy, the Pakistan team management has also unveiled a playing style with which it will approach the tournament to be played in October and November. The style branded as The Pakistan Way will see the team approach the One-Day Internationals in the build-up and during the mega-event with positive and bold tactics and attacking strategies.

Pakistan are scheduled to feature in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan before the 50-over ACC Asia Cup and the national side will use these opportunities to test their potential, experiment with the bench strength and fine-tune the side ahead of the global event.

The venues are expected to be officially finalised soon.















