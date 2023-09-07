September 7, 2023

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Seeks Compensation From ACC President Jay Shah For Non-Sale of Tickets For Rain-Affected Games in Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023: Will PCB be able to make some money out of this?

Jay Shah and Zaka Ashraf. (Image: Twitter)

Lahore: A number of games in Sri Lanka have been rain-affected and that does not augur well for the fans or the revenue. Pakistan, who are officially the hosts, are now asking for a compensation for the non-sale of tickets during games in Sri Lanka. After the India-Pakistan game was called off due to rain, the Asian Cricket Council said that they may be shifting the Super 4 venue from Colombo to Hambantota. But again, the ACC president confirmed that there will not be any shift of venue for the Super 4 games.

Now, foreseeing that a few Super 4 games in Sri Lanka may get affected by rain, Pakistan has asked for a compensation of non-sale tickets. As per a report on Dainik Jagran, PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf sent an email to ACC president Jay Shah over this.

The PCB’s letter also sought clarification on who made the decision, stating, “It is still not clear who has taken this decision and, in this regard, a clarification is demanded.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board also highlighted the potential loss of gate receipts and the negative impact on the ACC Event’s brand value if matches gets washed out in Colombo. Will the ACC president fulfill PCB chief’s demands, it will be intreresting to see what happens in the next few days. India is set to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 clash at Colombo and there are forecasts of rain there.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 15-member squad for the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup on September 5, Tuesday at Kandy in Sri Lanka. The squad is almost the same as the Asia Cup 2023 squad, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna are excluded from the side.










