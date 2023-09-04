September 4, 2023

PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Requests ACC President Jay Shah to Shift All Asia Cup 2023 Matches to Pakistan Due to Rain

Asia Cup 2023 Venue: What happens next – will ACC chief Jay Shah agree to shift the tournament from Sri Lanka to Pakistan?

Jay Shah and Zaka Ashraf. (Image: Twitter)

Kandy: The much-awaited India-Pakistan game was called off on Saturday due to rain and that dissappointed fans who took the trouble to make their bookings and come all the way to Kandy. Now, that there are forecasts of rain in Sri Lanka and with most remaining matches set to be held there, PCB chief Zaka Ashraf has requested ACC President Jay Shah to shift the Asia Cup to Pakistan. While that looks unlikely given India’s stand, it would be interesting to see what happens next as there are also talks of moving the Super 4s from Pallekele to Dambulla or Colombo.

Meanwhile, after rain played spoilsport on Saturday during the India versus Pakistan game, the forecast is more or less the same – if anything – it is worse. There are forecasts of thunderstorms on Monday which means there would be a stop-start game if anything at best. The chances of precipitation is 69 per cent.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will be hoping for a better performance from his top order and middle-order barring Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya as they take on Nepal for the first time at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

However, the weather report doesn’t look good as it shows an 80% chance of precipitation on Monday, which means there are chances of this match being washed off too.

If Monday’s fixture also gets washed out, India will join archrival Pakistan in the Super 4 stage finishing second on the table.










Source link

