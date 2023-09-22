Home

PCB Delaying Announcement of Pakistan Squad For ODI World Cup 2023, Possible Reasons WHY

PCB likely to annonce the Pakistan Cricket squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 today.

Pakistan Cricket Team ODI WC squad (Image: @ICC)

Lahore: With less than a week to go for the submission of the ODI World Cup 2023 squad, Pakistan is yet to announce their team for the mega-event. While the speculations are rising, it is still not known why is there a delay. Most of the countries featuring in the marquee event have announced their squads and hence speculations are rife over why is PCB not revealing the Pakistan side for the mega-event in India.

Here are what could be the possible reasons why PCB is delaying the announcment:

Naseem Shah Fitness: Following a shoulder injury during the recently-concluded Asia Cup, there are speculations that the young pacer may not feature in the WC. If that is the case, PCB could be weighing options for Naseem’s replacemnt. This could be one of the most practical reasons why there is a delay.

Chaos Inside PCB: This is nothing out of the ordinary. In Pakistan cricket, these are common things. There has already been too many changes in the administration of the PCB. Former Pakistan cricket Mohammed Hafeez’s resignation from the Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee sparks speculations among the fans. He announced his resignation a day after the PCB meeting for the squad of the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Pakistan’s Probable 15-member-squad for the World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdulla Shafiq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Zaman Khan.

At the ODI WC, Pakistan take on India in the much-awaited game on October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. It is set to be the ‘final before the final’, at least for the fans.















