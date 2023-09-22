PCB Likely to Announce Pakistan Squad For ODI World Cup 2023 Today

Home

PCB to Announce Pakistan Squad For ODI WC 2023 Today

With much speculation around the Pakistan cricket team, the PCB is likely to reveal the ODI WC squad today.

Pakistan will next be seen in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. (Image: PCB)

Lahore: With time running out for the submission of ODI World Cup squads, Pakistan – who would be one of the contenders in India to clinch the silverware – will announce their squad for the marquee event today. Reports across media suggest that the announcement will happen during the day. Without a doubt, Babar Azam would be leading the side with Mohammed Rizwan as his deputy. What we already know is that premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to miss three ODI WC games and that would be a massive setback for the side.

A number changes are expected in the squad with chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq will have a few names in mind, who can make the cut.

As per sources, Hassan Ali is likely to make a comeback to the 15-member squad.

Mohammad Haris, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Faheem Asraf’s selection looks in big doubt.

Star players, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan are clearly out of form and their performance was evident in the Asia Cup 2023. But as per Pakistani media both of them will make it to the Final squad.

Pakistan ODI WC Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Traveling Reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris

At the ODI WC, Pakistan take on India in the much-awaited game on October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. It is set to be the ‘final before the final’, at least for the fans.

