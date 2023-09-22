September 22, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

PCB Likely to Announce Pakistan Squad For ODI World Cup 2023 Today

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • PCB to Announce Pakistan Squad For ODI WC 2023 Today

With much speculation around the Pakistan cricket team, the PCB is likely to reveal the ODI WC squad today.

PCB, PCB news, PCB updates, PCB schedule, Pakistan Squad, Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 squad, Pakistan Team News, Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, Pakistan Predicted Squad, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, ODI World Cup 2023 updates, ODI World Cup 2023 live streaming, Cricket News
Pakistan will next be seen in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. (Image: PCB)

Lahore: With time running out for the submission of ODI World Cup squads, Pakistan – who would be one of the contenders in India to clinch the silverware – will announce their squad for the marquee event today. Reports across media suggest that the announcement will happen during the day. Without a doubt, Babar Azam would be leading the side with Mohammed Rizwan as his deputy. What we already know is that premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to miss three ODI WC games and that would be a massive setback for the side.

A number changes are expected in the squad with chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq will have a few names in mind, who can make the cut.

As per sources, Hassan Ali is likely to make a comeback to the 15-member squad.

Mohammad Haris, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Faheem Asraf’s selection looks in big doubt.

Star players, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan are clearly out of form and their performance was evident in the Asia Cup 2023. But as per Pakistani media both of them will make it to the Final squad.

Pakistan ODI WC Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Traveling Reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris

At the ODI WC, Pakistan take on India in the much-awaited game on October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. It is set to be the ‘final before the final’, at least for the fans.

#PCB set to announce Pakistan WC squad in less than an 30 minutes.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

When And Where To Watch On Mobile, TV In India

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Likely to Join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Antim Panghal Bags Bronze, Secures Paris Olympic Quota

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

6 min read

Primus Partners: 59% of Indian MSMEs Find Online Advertising Instrumental in Achieving Diverse Business Goals

39 mins ago
2 min read

PCB Likely to Announce Pakistan Squad For ODI World Cup 2023 Today

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

When And Where To Watch On Mobile, TV In India

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Innovations in Healthcare Take Center Stage at Doctor’s Conclave Organized by Center for Health Innovations, Manav Rachna & Indian Medical Association

2 hours ago

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.