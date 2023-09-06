September 6, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

PCB TROLLED Heavily After Floodlights at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore go Off During Asia Cup Super 4 Game Between PAK-BAN

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • PCB TROLLED Heavily After Floodlights at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore go Off During Asia Cup Super 4 Game Between PAK-BAN

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4, Pak vs Ban: Floodlights went off bizarrely. The reason is not known as yet.

PCB, PCB news, PCB updates, PCB floodlights, Gadaffi stadium, Lahore, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Pak vs Ban, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, Cricket News, Pak vs Ban live updates
Floodlight in Gaddafi (Image: X)

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board faced the heat on social media on Wednesday after the floodlights went off bizarrely during the Pakistan versus Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game. Due to the bizarre development, proceedings was halted for 15 minutes. This happened just when Pakistan started their 193-run chase. Pakistan were 15/0 in the 194-run chase when the incident took place. The openers had to wait in the dugout. The reason for the power cut is not known as yet.

PCB is now become the butt of all jokes after this episode. Here is how some of the fans reacted:

At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan are 74 for two. the hosts have just lost their captain Babar Azam for 17 off 22 balls.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Babar Breaks THIS Kohli FEAT!

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Attain Career-Best ICC ODI Rankings

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

BCCI Set To Release 400K Tickets In Next Phase Of Ticket Sales For ODI World Cup 2023

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Babar Breaks THIS Kohli FEAT!

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Attain Career-Best ICC ODI Rankings

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

BCCI Set To Release 400K Tickets In Next Phase Of Ticket Sales For ODI World Cup 2023

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

PCB TROLLED Heavily After Floodlights at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore go Off During Asia Cup Super 4 Game Between PAK-BAN

2 hours ago admin