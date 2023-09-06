Home

PCB TROLLED Heavily After Floodlights at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore go Off During Asia Cup Super 4 Game Between PAK-BAN

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4, Pak vs Ban: Floodlights went off bizarrely. The reason is not known as yet.

Floodlight in Gaddafi (Image: X)

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board faced the heat on social media on Wednesday after the floodlights went off bizarrely during the Pakistan versus Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game. Due to the bizarre development, proceedings was halted for 15 minutes. This happened just when Pakistan started their 193-run chase. Pakistan were 15/0 in the 194-run chase when the incident took place. The openers had to wait in the dugout. The reason for the power cut is not known as yet.

PCB is now become the butt of all jokes after this episode. Here is how some of the fans reacted:

Pehle floodlights sambhalo fir dusron ke boards ko naam rakhna 🙏@TheRealPCB @najamsethi #PakvsBan — Anant pandey (@AnantPa67039957) September 6, 2023

My Son marked the floodlight of the the other stadium 😭😭😂😂#PAKvBAN | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/w9M2kl0KDO — PapaBeastX (@PapaBeastX) September 6, 2023

BCCI switching off the floodlights in Lahore is Bhery bed. Jay Shah must answer! pic.twitter.com/18V4DR3Yj8 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 6, 2023

#AsiaCup2023 Floodlights went off at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for 30 mins during Pakistan’s innings. At first I thought it’s a joke. But no… this actually happened. For all the talk about BCCI not wanting to play in Pak, this happens? You can’t escape rain. But what about… — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) September 6, 2023

At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan are 74 for two. the hosts have just lost their captain Babar Azam for 17 off 22 balls.















