PCB Upload New Video Featuring Imran Khan in Build up to ODI World Cup Amid Controversy

Two days after that video was posted it was taken down following criticism, now, PCB has uploaded a new clip which features the legend. It shows Imran lifting the 1992 WC and then the celebrations.

Imran Khan in Latest PCB Video

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan did not feature in the old promotional video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The video was uploaded on August 14 on Pakistan’s Independence Day. No Imran in the video did not go down well with fans and celebrities. Some former cricketers like Wasim Akram also went on to slam the board over this. Two days after that video was posted it was taken down following criticism, now, PCB has uploaded a new clip which features the legend. It shows Imran lifting the 1992 WC and then the celebrations.

Here is the video that is now going viral:

The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Rz2OBDyI9i — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2023

Akram, who played a vital role in that triumph, expressed his dismay over omitting his fast-bowling mentor from the video. “After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan.

“Political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway…PCB should delete the video and apologise,” Akram wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Khan, who had announced his retirement by then, reversed his decision to play in the World Cup that was held in Australia and led the team to their only 50-over showpiece title. Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After his playing career, Imran turned to politics and formed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in 1996. The 70-year-old former all-rounder rose to be Pakistan’s Prime Minister in 2018, a post he held until April last year before getting evicted from office following a no-confidence motion.

