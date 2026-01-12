Milestone edition to feature Empire Of The Sun: Reimagined (DJ Set) in The Flamingo Room

Two Friends headlines new Pegasus Fan Zone in the Carousel Club

2026 Pegasus World Cup Tickets On Sale

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla.

Jan. 12, 2026



Pegasus World Cup Celebrates 10 Years as Horse Racing’s Hottest Event



From Breakwater Hospitality Group, the creators of The Wharf, and 1/ST EXPERIENCE, Carousel Club is an open-air gathering spot for cool cocktails, delicious eats & exciting entertainment from day to night. Designed by the esteemed, Venice, CA-based – Studio Collective, the

Beach entertainment venue features 14,000 square feet of tented and open-air spaces, including a spacious deck, a covered Carousel Bar with ample seating, and a grassy garden for lounging and lawn games. Carousel Club will create memorable moments for over 1,500 guests, highlighted by signature day-to-night programming.

Palm Tree Crew, founded by

(

) and Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company spanning a consumer brand, global live events, hospitality, and a multi-product investment platform. Known for its world-class Palm Tree Music Festivals in destinations including the

, Aspen, Saint Tropez, and Australia, as well as lifestyle and fashion collaborations with brands like Puma, HEAD Tennis,

& more, Palm Tree Crew continues to innovate across industries. Its expanding hospitality portfolio currently includes Palm Tree Club Miami, a 115-room hotel, restaurant, and intimate performance venue on

Bay; Palm Tree Club Orlando, a premier two-level restaurant and rooftop lounge; Palm Tree Beach Club, an immersive day club experience at the

in Las Vegas; and Palm Tree Club Kansas City, a two-level restaurant and open-air lounge in the Power and Light District. These ventures reflect Palm Tree Crew’s mission to blend live music, lifestyle, and hospitality into unforgettable experiences.