As Pele’s kids gathered at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, it prompted concern concerning the well being situation of the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer nice.

Two of his daughters have been on the hospital, with one among them posted {a photograph} on Friday hugging Pele on his hospital mattress with one other daughter sleeping on a sofa.

“We’re still here, fighting and with faith. Another night together,” Kely Nascimento wrote in a social media submit.

Pele, arguably the best footballer of all time with three World Cup trophies in his possession, has been within the hospital since November 29 due deteriorating well being situation associated to colon most cancers, first recognized in September 2021. He has since been present process chemotherapy remedy.

The hospital, on Wednesday, stated Pele’s most cancers had progressed, and he wants extra care associated to kidney and coronary heart dysfunction.

In the meantime, Pele’s son Edinho has additionally arrived on the hospital from Parana, the place he coaches the second-division aspect Londrina, to be by his father’s aspect.

In his submit, Edinho, with {a photograph} of him holding his father’s hand, wrote, “Dad … my strength is yours,” he wrote.