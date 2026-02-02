PenFed Accelerates Its Commitment to Empowering Women in Racing

TYSONS, Va.

Feb. 2, 2026



PenFed Champions Women in Motorsports with Sponsorship of Loni Unser



/PRNewswire/ — PenFed Credit Union proudly announces its sponsorship of Loni Unser, reinforcing its dedication to advancing women’s representation and leadership in the world of motorsports. As one of the nation’s largest credit unions, PenFed recognizes the importance of supporting trailblazers like Loni, whose journey exemplifies ambition, perseverance, and breaking barriers.“At PenFed, we believe in investing in talented individuals who are breaking new ground,” said James Schenck, President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union. “Loni Unser’s determination and accomplishments inspire us all, and we are proud to support her as she drives positive change for women in motorsports.” In 2025, Unser competed in the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America with Kellymoss Racing, securing her first career series win at Watkins Glen in the Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport category. She finished the 2025 season as the vice-champion in the Cayman Pro/Am class, achieving over 10 podiums and maintaining a consistent front-running pace throughout the year. Loni Unser’s path from a young motorsport enthusiast to a rising force in Spec Miata racing is a testament to the potential that grows when women are given support and opportunity. Through PenFed’s partnership, Loni gains the resources to compete at the highest levels—an initiative that reflects PenFed’s belief in the power of supporting women in traditionally male-dominated arenas. “As a fourth-generation race car driver, I am honored to carry forward my family’s legacy while paving the way for more women to excel in motorsports,” shared Loni Unser. “With PenFed’s support, I hope to show every young girl who dreams of racing that the track is open to them too, and there are no limits to what we can achieve together.” PenFed is a proud partner of Kellymoss, the championship-winning Porsche racing team. Kellymoss continues to invest in programs that engage youth, especially young girls, in motorsports careers and experiences. With PenFed’s backing, Kellymoss fielded over 15 entries for the 2025 season in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America and Porsche Sprint Challenge North America series, further elevating their impact in the sport.Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of America’s largest federal credit unions, serving nearly 2.8 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members’ interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender.SOURCE PenFed Credit Union