July 30, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

People Now Recognize Me More For 5 Sixes, Rinku Singh Opens Up On IPL Heroics, India Call-Up For Asian Games 2023

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘People Now Recognize Me More For 5 Sixes’, Rinku Singh Opens Up On IPL Heroics, India Call-Up For Asian Games 2023

Rinku talked about how those five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans changed his life as it made him a household phenomenon.

Asian Games 2023, Indian Cricket Team, Indian Cricket Team For Asian Games 2023, Indian Premier League, Indian team for Asian Games, Indian team for Asian Games 2023, IPL 2023, KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku Singh
‘People Now Recognize Me More For 5 Sixes’, Rinku Singh Opens Up On IPL Heroics, India Call-Up For Asian Games 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders’ star batter and now the newest member of the Indian cricket team, Rinku Singh opened up on his Indian Premier League (IPL) heroics and his Team India call-up on Sunday in a video shared by BCCI Domestic on social media.

Rinku also talked about how those five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans changed his life as it made him a household phenomenon.

”Those five sixes have changed my life a lot. People knew me before but not that much. People now recognize me more for the 5 sixes. Feels great”, Rinku told.

The Aligarh man also shared how his family members celebrated in jubilation after he was called up for the Asian Games 2023 squad.

”My family members always wanted me to see in the Indian national team. Everyone celebrated and danced when I was called up for the Asian Games”, he said.

The 25-year old also thanked the fans for calling him ‘Lord Rinku’, an internet nickname which the netizens use to address the young batter.

”It feels nice (with a smile). For one special innings, people have started calling me Lord. A big thankyou to the fans”, Rinku concluded.

Rinku was the 9th highest run-scorer in the IPL 2023. He amassed 474 runs in 14 matches for KKR with an average of 59.25. He scored 4 half-centuries with a highest individual score of 67.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Aakash Chopra Lashes Out Team Indias Selection For Not Playing Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In Second ODI Says, Workload Is Not That Much

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Sales Is Likely To Start On 10 August

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Aakash Chopra Questions Indias Batting Order In Second ODI At Bridgetown, Says What Was Axar Patel Doing At No. 4?

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Aakash Chopra Lashes Out Team Indias Selection For Not Playing Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In Second ODI Says, Workload Is Not That Much

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Sales Is Likely To Start On 10 August

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

People Now Recognize Me More For 5 Sixes, Rinku Singh Opens Up On IPL Heroics, India Call-Up For Asian Games 2023

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Aakash Chopra Questions Indias Batting Order In Second ODI At Bridgetown, Says What Was Axar Patel Doing At No. 4?

3 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights