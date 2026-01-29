“The Choice,” directed by Academy Award®–winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, exposes a phenomenon called The Pepsi Paradox – the idea that when labels and bias disappear, cola drinkers prefer the taste of Pepsi

PURCHASE, N.Y.

Jan. 29, 2026



Pepsi Super Bowl LX Spot, “The Choice,” features a cola-loving polar bear choosing Pepsi in a blind taste test



Gameday Social Giveaway: Fans can take part in the PEPSI® Taste Wins Super Bowl Instant Win Game by posting on X during the Big Game using @Pepsi, #PepsiTasteWins, and #PepsiEntry for a chance to win cash prizes throughout the night. Prizes include $1,000, $5,000, and a grand prize of $25,000 across four timed entry windows – for a total of $100,000 in cash awarded.

