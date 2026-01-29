“The Choice,” directed by Academy Award®–winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, exposes a phenomenon called The Pepsi Paradox – the idea that when labels and bias disappear, cola drinkers prefer the taste of PepsiPURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, PEPSI® rewrites cola history and challenges America to rethink its favorite cola with the unveiling of its Super Bowl LX spot, “The Choice,” directed by Academy Award®–winning filmmaker Taika Waititi. The heart of the spot exposes a simple truth that Pepsi has proven time and time again: Pepsi wins on taste. Blind taste tests expose a phenomenon called The Pepsi Paradox – the idea that when labels and bias disappear, cola drinkers prefer the taste of Pepsi.
- Gameday Social Giveaway: Fans can take part in the PEPSI® Taste Wins Super Bowl Instant Win Game by posting on X during the Big Game using @Pepsi, #PepsiTasteWins, and #PepsiEntry for a chance to win cash prizes throughout the night. Prizes include $1,000, $5,000, and a grand prize of $25,000 across four timed entry windows – for a total of $100,000 in cash awarded.
- Get in on The Pepsi Challenge Action: Be part of cola history with a number of fun digital activations surrounding gameday and see firsthand how Pepsi Zero Sugar tastes better than Coke Zero Sugar. Consumers interested in taking The Pepsi Challenge can have a complementary kit delivered in as fast as 15 minutes via Gopuff starting Friday, February 6 ahead of Super Bowl watch parties in select markets (while supplies last!). And follow @Pepsi for a chance to win a Pepsi Challenge kit during our social giveaway.
- A Bear-Sized Takeover: Fans can find the larger-than-life, Pepsi-loving polar bear embracing the superior taste of Pepsi Zero Sugar across the Bay Area during Super Bowl week. Keep an eye out on social for where he’ll be popping up.
- The Ultimate Foodie Fest: Fans on the ground in San Francisco can visit the Bay Area Local Eats Presented by PEPSI® to sip on Pepsi Zero Sugar and enjoy delicious menu items from seven local restaurants. The experience will be located at the BAHC! Live San Francisco Fan Zone at Yerba Buena Gardens from February 3–7.
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo. SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America
Source link
Leave a Reply