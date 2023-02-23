PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 12 at National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM PM IST, February 23, Thursday





PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Playing 11s For Today's Match 12 at National Stadium, Karachi at 7:30 PM IST February 23, Thursday.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: February 23, Thurssday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: A Khan, A Sharma

Batters: P Kohad, G Singh, R Bastiansz

All-rounders: B George, Z Yousaf, N Negi, D Siddique

Bowlers: D Negi, S Singh

PES vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir.

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali/Hassan Nawaz, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed and Rumman Raees





