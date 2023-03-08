PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Tomorrow Match, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Cricket Tips- Pakistan Super League, Match 25 March 8 Wednesday 7:30 PM IST

Home

Sports

PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Rawalpindi Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 8, Wednesday

Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs QUE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PES vs QUE Playing 11s Pakistan Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs QUE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PES vs QUE Playing 11s Pakistan Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League. PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Playing 11s For Match 25 Rawalpindi Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 8, Wednesday.

TOSS – The Pakistan Super League match toss between Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Time – 7:30 PM IST, March 8, Wednesday.

Venue: Rawalpindi Stadium.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Martin Guptill, Babar Azam (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: James Neesham, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah (c)

PES vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi (PES): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Quetta Gladiators (QUE): Omair Yousuf, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Akmal, Dwaine Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan.











