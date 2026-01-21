PHILADELPHIA

Archbishop Ryan high school players running onto the field sporting SAFR Helmet Covers



Northeast high school players at coin toss wearing SAFR Helmet Covers



Under the "We Make Philadelphia Football SAFR" initiative, 28 high school programs at schools such as West Philadelphia, Northeast, Archbishop Ryan and Simon Gratz now benefit from top-tier concussion safeguards, extending into future seasons. With these efforts, Philadelphia and Pennsylvania are now gaining recognition as a leader in athlete safety, setting a powerful example across the country. This campaign's success has directly led to State Representative Sean Dougherty's proposed 2025 legislation to require impact-reducing, soft-shell covers for state high school football players in practices and games. Through its patented technology, SAFR has become a national leader in reducing impact-related risk in contact sports—particularly football—where head injuries remain a critical concern. Each year, more than concussions occur in the United States, with youth athletes comprising the most vulnerable population due to ongoing brain development. SAFR is led by executives who are former Philadelphia Public and Catholic League football players, bringing firsthand experience and deep Philadelphia community roots to its mission of protecting young athletes. The recognition will be presented during a Philadelphia City Council session on January 22 at 1:30 at City Hall in the Caucus room and will become part of the City's official public record.