Pic Of Die-Hard MS Dhoni and CSK Fan From Zimbabwe Goes VIRAL

By: admin

Date:


  NED vs ZIM: Pic Of Die-Hard MS Dhoni and CSK Fan From Zimbabwe Goes VIRAL

MS Dhoni means the world to Indian cricket fans, no matter at what part of the globe they are in. But little did we know that our Captain Cool has found a special place in the hearts of foreign fans as well

NED vs ZIM: Pic Of Die-Hard MS Dhoni and CSK Fan From Zimbabwe Goes VIRAL. (Image: Twitter)

Harare, Zimbabwe: MS Dhoni means the world to Indian cricket fans, no matter at what part of the globe they are in. But little did we know that our Captain Cool has found a special place in the hearts of foreign fans as well. A Zimbabwean was seen watching an ICC World Cup 2023 qualifying match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands at the Harare sports club with a MS Dhoni jersey of the Chennai Super Kings.

The picture of the Zimbabwe fan has now gone viral on social media.

Speaking of the match, the Netherlands batting first, put up 315/6 on the board after 50 overs of play. Openers Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd along with captain Scott Edwards scored well-stitched half-centuries. Vikramjit was the highest run-getter with 88 runs. Saqib Zulfiqar scored valuable 34 runs to get the side past 300.

For Zimbabwe, Sikander Raza had a wonderful time with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for 55 runs. The other two wickets were taken by Richard Ngarava.

In the run-chase, the hosts lost openers Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie for 50 runs and 40 runs respectively. As of now Wessley Madhevere and Sean Williams are currently in the middle. Zimbabwe were last at 143/2 after 21 overs of play.










