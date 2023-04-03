Picture of Sadhguru Meeting AB de Villiers During RCB vs MI Goes VIRAL; Draws HILARIOUS Reactions

Home

PIC of Sadhguru Meeting AB de Villiers Goes VIRAL; Draws HILARIOUS Reactions

IPL 2023: The very popular man’s presence at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy added flavour to the match.

Sadhguru meets AB de Villiers

Bengaluru: It was just the start Royal Challengers Bangalore, looking to win their maiden IPL title, needed. RCB beat MI convincingly on Sunday by eight wickets, but what stole the show was not entirely the win – it was the presence of Isha Foundation founder, Sadhguru. The very popular man’s presence at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy added flavour to the match. Another moment that is now drawing reactions from last night’s game was AB de Villiers meeting Sadhguru. The picture of the two meeting each other surfaced on social space and is now going viral.

Here is the much-talked-about picture:

AB De Villiers with Sadhguru. pic.twitter.com/Pvv29sztpH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 3, 2023

Here is how fans reacted:

He’s probably asking for money to save soil in SA. — Akash R Patil (@ImAkashPatil) April 3, 2023

Meanwhile, RCB won the game by eight wickets, thanks to a belligerent opening stand between Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

After the match ended, Kohli said to broadcasters that he and du Plessis were aiming to hit their shots in good areas and keep the pressure on the bowlers.

“Phenomenal win. Homecoming after so many years. We kept backing ourselves. Faf went first, and I joined later. I am very happy with how things went today,” the former RCB captain said.

“The new ball was a bit tricky, but we shifted the momentum by taking them down with the new ball. We nullified all their intensity. The wicket was quite a nice one. We hit good areas and kept putting pressure on the bowlers,” he added.











