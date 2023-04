Home

Sports

PAK Vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 4 PM IST, April 29, Saturday

PAK Vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PAK Vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Pakistan who have already took the (1-0) lead in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand will now lock horns against the same opponents which is set to be played on April 29 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Here is Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, PAK vs NZ Probable XIs Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs New Zealand, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI. PAK Vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 4 PM IST, April 29, Saturday.

PAK Vs NZ Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: James Neesham

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Daryll Mitchell, Babar Azam, Will Young

Allrounders: James Neesham, Shadab Khan(vc), Mohammad Nawaz(c)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Ish Sodhi, Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, IU Haq, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryll Mitchell, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(C), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Pakistan vs New Zealand Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c),Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.