PITTSFORD, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Pittsford JV and Varsity Hockey teams are proud to announce the 16th Annual Pink the Rink, a longstanding community tradition in support of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Tim Hortons Iceplex, as Pittsford hosts back-to-back games against the Fairport Red Raiders, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Both teams will incorporate pink into their game-day attire as a visible show of solidarity with those affected by breast and gynecologic cancers. Net proceeds from the evening will be donated directly to the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, continuing a tradition rooted in awareness, compassion, and community impact. Ticket information
- General Admission Tickets: $5
- T-Shirt: $20
- Digital tickets on sale Monday January 19th at Pink the Rink Digital Tickets
- Game Day, January 31st: Tickets available at the door while supplies last.
- Back-to-back hockey games featuring Pittsford JV and Varsity teams vs. the Fairport Red Raiders
- Pink-themed uniforms worn by both teams
- Honor signs recognizing individuals who have battled cancer
- Chuck-A-Puck contests and additional fundraising activities
- Concessions and community spirit throughout the rink
