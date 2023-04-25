Home

Sports

Piyush Chawla Will Have To Be Highest Wicket-Taker For MI To Win IPL 2023, Says Irfan Pathan

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has lauded Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Piyush Chawla for throwing his entire experience in the ongoing IPL season.

Piyush Chawla will have to be the highest wicket-taker for MI to win IPL 2023, says Irfan Pathan. ( Pic: IANS)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has lauded Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Piyush Chawla for throwing his entire experience in the ongoing IPL season and feels that the veteran has to be the highest wicket-taker for the five-time champions if they win the tournament.

Mumbai Indians will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2023 encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.

After claiming three consecutive wins, Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat against an upbeat Punjab Kings side in a high-scoring contest. But Chawla, who has been doing exceedingly well for Mumbai Indians, bowled economically in the run-fest at Wankhede Stadium.

“Piyush Chawla is MI’s best bowler. He is showing all his experience and bowling in the right areas. Mumbai needs to back him and for MI to do well, Chawla will have to be the highest wicket-taker in the IPL,” said Irfan on Star Sports Cricket Live.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya, who slammed a match-winning half-century in the previous game against LSG, will be looking to lead his team from the front.

They were a team to beat in their debut season, where they finished as the champions in IPL 2022, and they seem to be carrying that momentum forward. A win tonight will take Gujarat Titans to the top of the points table.

Irfan praised the balance in the Gujarat Titans’ side and lauded coach Ashish Nehra’s execution of plans.

“Gujarat Titans look like a very strong team this season as well. Their vision and execution in the last season are visible in this season as well and that makes them a dangerous side,” he said.











