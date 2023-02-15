PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 10 at Newlands, Cape Town, 10:30 PM IST, February 15, Wednesday





PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PK-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PK-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup. PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 10 at Newlands, Cape Town at 10:30 PM IST February 15, Wednesday.

TOSS – The Women’s T20 World Cup match toss between Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Time – February 15, Wednesday, 10:30 PM IST.

Venue- Newlands, Cape Town

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Amy Hunter (C), Muneeba Ali

Batsmen: Gaby Lewis, Bismah Maroof (VC), Nida Dar

All-rounders: Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Eimear Richardson

Bowlers: Cara Murray, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan

PK-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Women (PK-W): Bismah Maroof (c), Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Sadia Iqbal, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

Ireland Women (IR-W): Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.





