PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today

Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PK-W vs WI-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PK-W vs WI-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup.
PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 16, Fantasy Hints: Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PK-W vs WI-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PK-W vs WI-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup. PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 16, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Boland Park, Paarl, 6:30 PM IST, February 19, Sunday.
TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup match toss between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will take place at 6 PM IST.
Time: February 19, Sunday, 6:30 PM
Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.
PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali
Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Nida Dar (vc), Chinelle Henry
Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Nashra Sandhu, Karishma Ramharack, Fatima Sana.
PK-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs
West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Trishan Holder, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell and Karishma Ramharack.
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.
Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.