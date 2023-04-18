Home

Placard Reading ‘2 BHK In Indiranagar’ During IPL Match In Bengaluru Goes Viral

IPL Match CSK vs RCB: When any popular game is going on you can be assured of a massive crowd of fans and their cheering and jeering depending on which side they are supporting or not supporting. It gets very intense and interesting if it is a cricket match and that too an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Fans make creative graffiti and their placards too read something artistic and attractive.

This is what happened at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where a fan held a placard reading “Looking For 2 BHK In Indiranagar.”

The post is shared on Twitter by Atin Bose @BoseAtin with the caption, “Could’ve asked Kolhi to marry us, but right now, priorities : @peakbengaluru”

HERE IS THE VIRAL POST

Could’ve asked Kolhi to marry us, but right now, priorities :@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/esLDUcR3Em — Atin Bose (@BoseAtin) April 16, 2023

While being funny, the message draws attention towards the problem faced by many who are looking for accommodation in the Karnataka capital.

The post has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

