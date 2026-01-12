Ended 2025 with total membership of approximately 20.8 million

Full year System-Wide Same Club Sales increase of 6.7%

Opened 181 new Planet Fitness clubs

Equipment placed in 152 new franchised clubs

Company to discuss operating metrics in fireside chat at the ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 13

HAMPTON, N.H.

Jan. 12, 2026

Full Year Results

Live Webcast

About Planet Fitness

Forward-Looking Statements