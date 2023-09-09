Home

Asia Cup 2023: ‘Play Him In Place Of Shardul Thakur,’ Aakash Chopra Wants Mohammad Shami In Playing XI Against Pakistan Clash

Mohammad Shami and Shardul Thakur took one wicket each against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A match.

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has suggested that Rohit Sharma-led India should play premium pacer Mohammed Shami ahead of all-rounder Shardul Thakur in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Pakistan.

The Men in Blue will take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10, Sunday.

The Indian all-rounder Thakur played ahead of the right-arm quick pacer Shami to boost team India’s lower-middle order in the group A game encounter at the continental showpiece. However, Shardul couldn’t impress with the bat and didn’t get a chance to bowl as rain washed away the Men in Green’s innings.

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator has expressed his thoughts on India need Shami instead of Thakur. Aakash Chopra said “I feel you can definitely make a change in bowling. You can play Mohammed Shami in place of Shardul Thakur, I am comparing the team with the previous India-Pakistan match, so that you have at least three quality fast bowlers.”

“Keep trying to pick up wickets regularly because you cannot beat Pakistan with batting at No. 8. If you have to beat Pakistan, then you need three good fast bowlers so that you consistently be at them.”

With Jasprit Bumrah being unavailable, Shami and Shardul were part of India’s XI for their last group game against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023. Both picked up a wicket apiece.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami















