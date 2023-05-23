PLO vs TRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Injury Update- FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 7

Home

PLO vs TRK Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – MU Plovdiv vs MU Trakia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 1 PM IST May 23, Tuesday

Here is the FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PLO vs TRK Dream11 Team Prediction, PLO vs TRK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PLO vs TRK Playing 11s FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction MU Plovdiv vs MU Trakia, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series.

PLO vs TRK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between MU Plovdiv and MU Trakia will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – May 23, Tuesday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

PLO vs TRK Dream11 Team

Batters: M Sufyan (C), Z Asif, A Raikundalia

Wicketkeeper: R Makhdoomi (VC)

All-rounders: M Uzair-I, Z Abidi, K Shah, K Dasan

Bowlers: F Rehman, D Patel, W Khan

PLO vs TRK Probable Playing XIs

MU Plovdiv: Mohammad Sufyan©, Zain Asif, Roohaan Makhdoomi(wk), Zain Abidi, Faizan Rehman, Abischek Kumarasamy, Muhammad Uzair, Sahil Yasir, Shiv Patel, Syed Ashrafi, Hudhayfah Ibn-Haroon

MU Trakia: Dave Patel, Majid Ali, Waleed Khan©, Zaid Soulat(wk), Abdur Khan, Lawangin Mukhtar, Abbas Zaidi, Arya Raikundalia, Sanchit Saini, Rizwan Ali, Abdullah Hajir















