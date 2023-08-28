August 28, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

PM Modi Congratulates Neeraj Chopra On Winning Gold In World Athletics Championship

3 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • ‘Symbol Of Unparalleled Excellence’: PM Modi Congratulates Neeraj Chopra On Winning Gold In World Athletics Championship

Neeraj Chopra made history in the early hours of Monday as he captured the country’s first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

PM Modi said Neeraj Chopra exemplifies excellence and his dedication make him a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world.
PM Modi said Neeraj Chopra exemplifies excellence and his dedication make him a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world.

New Delhi: PM Modi on Monday congratulated India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra as he clinched the country’s first gold medal in the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. Interestingly, Neeraj Chopra recorded his best throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt and managed to hold his lead till the very end.

Taking to social media, PM Modi posted, “The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships.”

Neeraj Chopra made history in the early hours of Monday as he captured the country’s first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and edging out Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem by less than a meter at the final of men’s javelin throw event in Budapest.

Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end. Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with 87.82 m got a silver medal. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m.

Kishore Jena (best of 84.77 m) finished fifth while DP Manu (best of 84.14 m) finished sixth.

With this, now India has medals of all colours at the World Championships. This is Neeraj’s second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year. Before his two medals, India’s last medalist was Anju Bobby George back in the 2003 World Championships, getting a bronze for the women’s long jump.

Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic secured the bronze with his best throw of 86.67 m. In the first round of attempts, Finland’s Oliver Helander took the lead with a throw of 83.38 m. Neeraj Chopra’s first throw was a foul, giving him a start that he did not want. The first throws of Kishore Jena and DP Manu were 75.70 m and 78.44 respectively. But it was not enough to give them a top-three spot. At the end of the first round of attempts, Helander led the field.

In the second round of attempts, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch took the lead with a throw of 84.18 m. However, Neeraj overcame the nerves of a bad start, outdoing Jakub with a monstrous 88.17 m throw to take the lead. Manu’s second attempt was a foul. Jena’s second throw was a solid 82.82 m and took him to the fifth spot. Neeraj led with a massive 88.17 m after the second round of attempts.

(With inputs from ANI)










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

MS Dhoni Female Fan Touches CSK Captain Feet in Heartwarming Gesture

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Jay Shah Will Not Attend Opening Ceremony – REPORT

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

New Zealand To Provide Kane Williamson Every Chance To Prove Fitness Ahead Of ODI World Cup

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

NephroPlus Recently Launched the World’s Largest Dialysis Center in Tashkent, the Republic of Uzbekistan

24 mins ago admin
3 min read

TTK Prestige Introduces Innovative Sandwich Makers and Electric Grillers to Elevate Easy and Healthy Cooking Experiences

29 mins ago admin
4 min read

Taneira and JJ Active Present an Enthralling Extravaganza in Bangalore with the Saree Run

29 mins ago
4 min read

Top 5 Benefits of Opting for a Loan Against Gold Jewellery

29 mins ago