PM Narendra Modi Heaps High Praise For Harmanpreet Singh And Co After Indias Thrilling ACT Final Win

Home

Sports

PM Narendra Modi Heaps High Praise For Harmanpreet Singh And Co After India’s Thrilling ACT Final Win

The Indian hockey team came 1-3 down to win 4-3 against Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai.



The Indian team celebrate after winning ACT 2023 final in Chennai. (Image: HI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian men’s hockey team after they rallied from two goals behind to beat Malaysia 4-3 in the final and lift their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title in Chennai.

India, who scored nine goals in two matches before the final (4-0 vs Pakistan and 5-0 vs Japan), were trailing 1-3 at the end of the second quarter. However, an impressive turnaround saw Harmanpreet Singh’s men make it 3-3 in the third quarter before Akashdeep Singh score a stunning winner in the final quarter to stage a memorable comeback in Indian hockey.

Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team on the spectacular victory in the Asian Championship! This is India’s 4th triumph and it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of our players. Their extraordinary performance has ignited immense… pic.twitter.com/JRY2MSDx7Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2023

Modi stated that the Indian fighting spirit showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of the players. “Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team on the spectacular victory in the Asian Championship!” Modi posted on X.

“This is India’s 4th triumph and it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of our players. Their extraordinary performance has ignited immense pride across the nation. Best wishes to our players for their future endeavours,” he added.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, chess legend Viswanathan Anand and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin were also present to witness India’s win over Malaysia on Saturday. Thakur also stated that this is just the start and is confident that this team will do well in the upcoming Asian Games.

“What a final…we had a very thrilling final and the best team has won…this is just the beginning and I am sure in the Asian Games, Hockey is going to do well and India is going to win the highest ever medal…,” Thakur said while leaving the venue.

India captain Harmanpreet credited the mindset of the players for giving their 100 per cent on the field despite trailing at one stage. “We had decided that, whether we are leading or we’re behind by 100 goals, our game shouldn’t change and we have to be mentally strong…”, Harmanpreet told reporters.















