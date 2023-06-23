Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

PM Narendra Modi Wishes USA Cricket Team Qualifies For ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India During White House Speech

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • PM Narendra Modi Wishes USA Cricket Team Qualifies For ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India During White House Speech | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Modi’s speech received thunderous applause from the audience that was present there.

PM Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi age, PM Narendra Modi news, PM Narendra Modi live updates, PM Narendra Modi wife, PM Narendra Modi USA, White House, The White House, Modi White House speech, Narendra Modi stadium, BCCI, ICC ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023, USA Cricket Team, ICC World Cup 2023 QualifierPM Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi age, PM Narendra Modi news, PM Narendra Modi live updates, PM Narendra Modi wife, PM Narendra Modi USA, White House, The White House, Modi White House speech, Narendra Modi stadium, BCCI, ICC ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023, USA Cricket Team, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier
Narendra Modi on USA Cricket (Image: ANI Screengrab)

Washington: The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a diplomatic visit in the United States of America. While he is already gaining popularity and making headlines, he won hearts again on Thursday night dinner at the White House when he wished the USA Cricket Team all the best. He also hoped that they qualify for the main event that will take place in India later in the year. Modi’s speech received thunderous applause from the audience that was present there.

“Amidst the love for Baseball, Cricket is also getting popular in the US. The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success,” PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The White House.

Here is the video of his speech:

According to the reports, more than 400 guests were invited for the dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House. Following the dinner, guests will enjoy musical selections from the following performers: Joshua Bell, American Violinist and Conductor. Joshua Bell is a GRAMMY Award-winning violinist, soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and conductor, and currently the Music Director of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.










Source link

Previous article
Rohit Sharma to Lead India in West Indies; BCCI Likely to Announce Squad Today: Report
Next article
US President Joe Bidens Reaction to Indian PM Narendra Modis Cricket Reference During White House Speech Goes VIRAL
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights