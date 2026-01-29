New Limited-Edition Model Features DYNAMIX DVS Suspension with Factory-Integrated Active Sway Bar Links for Enhanced Control and Comfort Across Demanding Terrain

New Limited-Edition Model Features DYNAMIX DVS Suspension with Factory-Integrated Active Sway Bar Links for Enhanced Control and Comfort Across Demanding Terrain



Semi-Active: Rapidly locks and unlocks—up to 200 times per second—for responsive handling across changing terrain.

Locked: Delivers the familiar suspension feel of the standard RZR Pro R for maximum stability.

Unlocked: Maximizes articulation for precise control during slow-speed rock crawling.