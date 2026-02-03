Polaris Racers and the RZR Pro R Secured Six of the Top 10 Overall UTV Positions, with Chaden Minder Rounding out the Podium in Third Place

MINNEAPOLIS

Feb. 3, 2026



Heger delivered a flawless performance behind the wheel of his Polaris RZR Pro R Factory to secure the overall UTV Open class victory during the Limited Race



The win marked Heger’s third consecutive King of the Hammers (KOH)® Desert Challenge victory

