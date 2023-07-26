Police Detain Woman For Trying To Extort Money From Yuvraj Singhs Mother

Home

Sports

Police Detain Woman For Trying To Extort Money From Yuvraj Singh’s Mother

According to the complaint filed by Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh, the family hired Hema Kaushik in 2022 as the caregiver of the former Indian cricketer brother Zorwar Singh who has been suffering from depression for a few years.

Yuvraj Singh and His Mother Shabnam Singh. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: A female caregiver of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s brother was arrested by Gurugram police for trying to extort money from the former Indian cricketer’s mother Shabnam Singh. It is assumed that the female caregiver also threatened to put the family in a false case.

According to the complaint filed by Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh, the family hired Hema Kaushik in 2022 as the caregiver of the former Indian cricketer brother Zorwar Singh, who has suffered from depression for a few years.

Shabnam Singh stated that in May 2023 Hema Kaushik (caregiver) started allegedly calling and sending WhatsApp text messages and started threatening her family and defaming the family’s reputation by putting them in a false case she also demanded Rs. 40 lakhs from them.

Acting on the complaint, Gurugram police arrested the accused while accepting Rs 5 lakh from Yuvraj Singh’s mother.

the woman was sacked just after 20 days for “not being professional”, the police complaint stated.

“We are questioning the accused woman,” DCP (East) Nitish Aggarwal told the news agency PTI.

The former Indian star Yuvraj Singh was one of the finest batsmen in world cricket. Irrespective of the format the left-handed batsman played plays he has taken opposition with authority. The left-hander played an important role in India’s World Cup-winning triumph in 2011 and was adjudged as the man of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup. Team India also lifted the trophy for the second time in the history of the game.

The former Indian cricketer also achieved a rare feat when he scored six sixes in the 2007 T20I world cup against Stuart Broad of England. In that tournament, Yuvraj Singh played a crucial role and helped team India to win the inaugural T20I World Cup in South Africa. In Indian Premier League (IPL) the left-handed batsman has played for Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Pune Warriors India.

Shortly after the World Cup victory in 2011, cricketer Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour. The former Indian cricketer underwent treatment in the US and was discharged from the hospital after his third and final chemotherapy in March 2012.

On 10 June 2019, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket. He held a press conference in Mumbai where he announced his decision to retire from all formats of the game. He said that he had decided to “move on”.















