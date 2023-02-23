Home

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Pooja Vastrakar Ruled Out; Sneh Rana Joins India Squad For Semi-Final Against Australia

Vastrakar featured in all of India’s group-stage games. The medium-pacer has picked up two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5 in the tournament so far.

South Africa: Sneh Rana, who was in the reserves for India has been approved by the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to join the main squad in South Africa. The spinner has replaced Pooja Vastrakar, who was ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection. India will take on Australia in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town.

BCCI Women confirms that Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

UPDATE 🚨 – Pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection! The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has approved @SnehRana15 as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar in the India squad! #T20WorldCup | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NKiTvp22Hn — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 23, 2023

Harman and Vastrakar are two key players in the Indian set-up; hence, their availability against a dominant team like Australia was important. Defending champions Australia head into the semi-finals with a 3-2 upper hand over India in Women’s T20 World Cup matches. They got the better of India in the 2020 T20 World Cup final and Commonwealth Games summit clash last year.

India Women Predicted Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur











