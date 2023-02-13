Poonam Yadav To Alana King, 3 Spinners To Start Bidding Wars

Home

Mumbai: Women’s cricket is about to witness a revolution with the inaugural season Women Premier League starting from 4th March in Mumbai. Ahead of the beginning of the revolutionary franchise cricket league, the action would take place on the Auction table, where five franchises Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants would try to forge together a formidable squad.

Spinners always play a huge role in the Indian pitches, especially in T20Is. Their ability to provide breakthroughs makes them a crucial asset for the team. All 5 franchises would try to rope in some ace spinners.

3 Inoka Ranaweera

Inoka Ranaweera with a base price of 30 Lakhs can be on the wishlist of all five teams. The Sri Lankan spinner is at the top of her form and what separates her from the rest is his economical bowling. She is a wicket-taker but her ability to not leak runs makes her one of the most special players in this format of the game. In 64 T20Is she has taken 72 wickets with a remarkable economy of 5.71.

2 Alana King

Australia’s Alana King can be one of the most-eyed spin bowlers in the auction. Her quick rise has made her an integral part of the Australian Team. She got a base price of 40 lakhs and could be one of the players that can double or triple their bid on the auction table.

She has picked 21 wickets in 19 T20Is she has featured so far in. However, her ability to act as a pinch hitter in the lower order makes her special too.

3. Poonam Yadav

India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is would be on the list of each and every team. With a base price of 30 Lakh, the Indian spinner would most likely be the spinner to be the most heavily bidden on.

Although, she isn’t part of the current Indian squad for the T20 World Cup but her stats speak for her. She has grabbed 98 wickets in 72 T20I matches with a 5.75 economy. She can be a valuable asset for any side. Her experience would come in handy too.











