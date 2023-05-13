Home

Highlights Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Pooran-Mankad Guide LSG To Seven Wicket Win

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Lucknow Super Giants 182/6 (20.0) 181/3 (19.1) Run Rate: (Current: 9.44) LSG need 2 runs in 5 balls at 2.4 rpo Last Wicket: Marcus Stoinis c Abdul Samad b Abhishek Sharma 40 (25) – 127/3 in 15.3 Over Nicholas Pooran 40* (12) 2×4, 4×6 Prerak Mankad 64 (45) 7×4, 2×6 Fazalhaq Farooqi (3.1-0-28-0)* T Natarajan (4-0-31-0)

As it happened | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023, Score: With explosive knocks from Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a challenging target of 183 against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

Klaasen scored a brilliant 47 off 29 balls and Samad helped him with his 37 off 25 balls. Chose to bat, SRH started their batting slow and steady but their first wicket came early in the 2.1 over when Yudhvir Singh dismissed Abhishek Sharma at seven off five balls.

After losing an early wicket, Rahul Tripathi and Anmolpreet Singh tried to steer the innings. In the 5th over, the duo attacked Avesh Khan to accelerate the run rate. They collected 18 runs in his over.

But LSG’s bowler Yash Thakur soon picked Tripathi’s scalp, who was batting on 20 off 13 balls.

After the end of the powerplay, SRH were 56/2. Aiden Markram 0* and Anmolpreet Singh 25*.

Anmolpreet was keeping his wicket from the other end but Amit Mishra caught and bowled him with his magical spin bowling.

SRH reached the 100 runs mark in 10.5 overs.

SRH were coping with their third wicket when LSG skipper Krunal Pandya delivered a brilliant 13th over spell, dismissing two batters in consecutive balls.

Heinrich Klaasen took the responsibility to hit some boundaries for SRH, he picked Amit Mishra’s bowler and struck two consecutive sixes in the 16th over.

Klaasen and Samad added 50 run partnership for the 6th wicket in 36 balls.

Klaasen was dismissed in the 19th over after Prerak Mankad caught him on the boundary of Avesh Khan’s bowl. He scored 47 off 29 balls.

SRH posted 182/6 after 20 overs.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowler for LSG as he took two wickets conceding 24 runs. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur and Amit Mishra took one wicket each.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 182/6 (Heinrich Klaasen 47, Abdul Samad 37, Krunal Pandya 2/24) vs Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG vs SRH Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan.

LSG impact subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SRH impact subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen.















