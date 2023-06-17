Menu
Portugal vs Bosnia Herzegovina LIVE Streaming UEFA Euro Qualifiers 2024 When and Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Online SonyLiv TV Sony Sports India

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina online and on TV.

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Streaming UEFA Euro Qualifiers 2024: When and Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online And On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Lisbon: Another milestone is in sight for Cristiano Ronaldo, who could play his 200th game for Portugal against Iceland on Tuesday. Before that, however, is game No. 199 against Bosnia-Herzegovina, a team with eyes on one of the two qualifying spots. Back in action in Europe after missing out on the Saudi Arabian title with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo could also add to his record 122 international goals. He scored two apiece against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in March as Portugal won both games to lead the group. Also, Slovakia visits Iceland and Luxembourg hosts Liechtenstein.

When is the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match ?

The Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro Qualifiers 2024 Match will take place on Sunday, 18th June, 2023.

What is the timing of the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match ?

The Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro Qualifiers 2024 Match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Where is the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match being played?

The Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro Qualifiers 2024 Match will be played at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match ?

The Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro Qualifiers 2024 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match ?

The Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro Qualifiers 2024 Match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv App.

Probable Lineup, Portugal: Patricio; Antonio Silva, Dias, Pereira; Palhinha; Cancelo, Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Felix.

Probable Lineup, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sehic; Ahmedhodzic, Milicevic, Sanicanin; Dedic, Hadziahmetovic, Tahirovic, Pjanic, Gazibegovic; Dzeko, Prevljak.










