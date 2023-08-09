POTM Suryakumar Yadav Hails Tilak Varma After India Beat West Indies in 3rd T20I to Keep Series Alive

Home

Guyana: After a string of low scores in white-ball cricket recently, question marks were being raised over Suryakumar Yadav’s form. But, the batter bounced back to form and silenced his detractors as he smashed a breathtaking 83 off 44 balls to help India stay alive in the T20I series with a seven-wicket win on Tuesday. Surya’s knock was laced with 10 fours and four sixes. During Surya’s knock, he stitched a valuable 87-run stand with young Tilak Varma for the third wicket. Following the win, Surya hailed Tilak and spoke about feeling comfortable with him in the middle.

“We (himself and Tilak) have batted together for a long time, we both understand how each other bats and the way he batted, it gave me a lot of confidence. It was a great innings from him (Tilak) at the other end. It was running on the back of my mind (that India had never lost three T20Is in a row) but at the same time we spoke in the team meeting, our captain said someone needs to put their hand up and win the match, glad I was able to do that,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

Under fire for his recent failures in ODI matches and first two T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav bounced back with an explosive knock of 83 off 44 balls while Tilak Varma struck an unbeaten 49 as India beat West Indies by seven wickets.

This triumph keeps India alive in the five-match series as they reduced to margin to 2-1.

After the early dismissal of debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, India swiftly regrouped with Suryakumar Yadav’s classy performance as he built an impressive 87-run partnership for the third wicket with Tilak (49 not out).

Thanks to Surya and Tilak’s impressive knocks, India chased down the 160-run target in 17.5 overs, revitalising their hopes in the series after facing defeats in the first two matches.

Chasing 160, India had a shocking start as they lost Jaiswal early in the first over. Then, Yadav came and quickly launched an attack with his big hits.

Gill once again fell cheaply as he threw his wicket in the fifth over when he looked to pull it away but got the top edge for Jonatan Charles to take a comfortable catch.

Varma, who was the top scorer in the last two games, continued with his fine form and started with back-to-back boundaries. Suryakumar and Varma went for three big hits to take the Power-play score to 60/2.

Soon, Yadav brought up his 14th T20 fifty off just 23 with a fine boundary. He maintained his aggressive approach, achieving a milestone of 100 international sixes by skillfully dispatching a slower ball for a spectacular maximum. Building on that achievement, he promptly struck a boundary. At the halfway point, India found themselves in a dominant position at 97-2.

Surya’s impressive innings concluded in the 13th over, as he directed Alzarri Joseph’s full toss towards fine leg, where King remained stationary and completed the catch without any difficulty.

After Surya’s dismissal, Tilak took centrestage and went for a few big hits but missed out on his second fifty as captain Hardik Pandya finished the chase with a maximum to keep India alive in the series.















