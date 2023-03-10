Pragyan Ojha REACTS on Virat Kohlis Form During 4th Test Between Ind-Aus at Ahmedabad

Home

Sports

Pragyan Ojha REACTS on Virat Kohli’s Form During 4th Test Between Ind-Aus at Ahmedabad

Ind vs Aus: While his form seems to be a concern, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha reckons there is not much to worry about as Kohli is a legend and knows what is to be done.

‘Aren’t you here for results?’: Ojha reacts sharply to ‘turners an act of desperation from India to reach WTC final’



Ahmedabad: Former India captain has not been in the best of form in red-ball cricket. Despite getting starts and looking well-settled, Kohli is yet to register fifty after six outings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While his form seems to be a concern, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha reckons there is not much to worry about as Kohli is a legend and knows what is to be done.

“I think he has gone beyond that. We have seen what he can do over the years. He is an absolute legend. When you play for such a long time, you will have the ups and downs. If you see what Dravid said, the number of runs he has got, the centuries he has scored and the matches he has played he will look more like a guy who has failed than succeeded. That is the beauty of sport,” he said to HT online.

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja combined patience with grit to raise his 14th Test hundred that guided Australia to a comfortable 255 for four as a keen contest between bat and ball marked the opening day of the fourth and final match.

After dominating the batters in the first three matches of the series, the Indian spinners struggled to trouble the Australians with the Motera track, as anticipated, turning out to be a better wicket. Khawaja, Australia’s best batter on the tour, was determination- personified throughout his six-hour stay as he struck 15 boundaries in his unbeaten 104-run knock.

At stumps the Pakistan-born Khwaja had Cameron Green (49) for company.











