‘Our Partnership Already Yielding Results’: Prasidh Krishna On Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

Pacer Prasidh Krishna praised and thanked Jasprit Bumrah for his support during the NCA days. He will return to action in upcoming edition of Asia Cup 2023.

Prasidh Krishna (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The impressive return to action by fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna has been the standout performance of India’s ongoing T20I series against Ireland. Both Bumrah and Krishna have bowled spells that have enthralled fans and given India the upper edge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

Prasidh Krishna took four wickets while bouncing out batters and hurrying them for pace. He will be next seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The young pacer highlighted the importance of Jasprit Bumrah’s support during his days at the NCA and how it helped him to improve as a bowler.

“Working closely with Bumrah during our recovery at the NCA has definitely been enriching. His method of executing under pressure and his ability to keep things straightforward numerous occasions is inspiring. We’ve learned a lot from each other, and our partnership is already yielding results,” said Prasidh in a conversation with Jio Cinema.

“Our sessions at the NCA were thoroughly productive. The clarity we maintained and the regular assessment of our physical and mental fitness helped us in achieving our rehabilitation goals. We initially concentrated on promoting overall well-being before transitioning into bowling practice. This approach ensured a steady recovery and helped in preparing us for match conditions,” he added.

India’s Squad For Asia Cup 2023

India’s chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar on Monday announced the 17-member Asia Cup squad, and said that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been selected after recovering in time from a thigh and back injury respectively.

The squad also includes left-hander Tilak Varma, who hasn’t made his ODI debut yet. Seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who made their international comebacks during the ongoing T20I series in Ireland after recovering from back surgeries, have also been selected.

Mohammed Shami makes a comeback after being rested for the entire tour of West Indies, while Mohammed Siraj and allrounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur complete the pace attack.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been dropped from the squad, with Kuldeep Yadav preferred as the wrist-spinner along with allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve player: Sanju Samson















