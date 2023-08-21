Predicting Strongest Playing 11 For Pakistan

Home

AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Predicting Strongest Playing 11 For Babar Azam’s Men

Afghanistan and Pakistan will clash in the 1st ODI in Hambantota

Babar Azam (Image Source: Twitter)

Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat.

Pakistan announced a strong 18-man squad for the ODI series which will be trimmed to a 17-member team for the Asia Cup. All the prominent names have bagged a spot in the squad. The only surprise selection was all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who was recalled to the team after two years.

Pakistan’s Predicted 11 For 1st ODI Against Afghanistan

Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq will open the innings for the Men in Green. Zaman will look to ride on momentum and replicate his success of the New Zealand series where he scored 363 runs at an average of 90.

Babar Azam will hold the aces for Pakistan. The captain will walk into bat at three. Following Babar Azam will be Mohammad Rizwan, who has an astounding batting average of nearly 70 in ODIs in 2023. All-rounder Salman Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed will take the fifth and sixth slots.

Agha would look to build on his impressive average of 48 in 10 ODIs. Iftikhar, on the other hand, is someone who can give Pakistan a strong finish, an example of which was seen in the ODI series against New Zealand where he scored a 72-ball 94 to help Pakistan recover from early jitters and post a healthy score.

Shadab Khan and Usama Mir will be the two spin bowling options for Babar Azam. The conditions in Sri Lanka will be spin-friendly and Pakistan will rest their hopes on the two spinners. Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi will comprise a lethal pace attack and complete a strong team.

Pakistan’s Expected Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Pakistan Squad For Afghanistan Series:

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi















