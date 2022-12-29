Premier League: Haaland can get higher, he isn’t at his greatest, says Guardiola

Manchester Metropolis coach Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland will not be at his greatest and might get even higher regardless of the Norwegian turning into the quickest participant to achieve 20 objectives in Premier League historical past throughout his facet’s 3-1 win at Leeds United.

Haaland continued his unbelievable goalscoring kind with two second-half strikes at Elland Street on Wednesday to achieve 20 objectives from simply 14 appearances — seven video games sooner than the following quickest participant to achieve such a objective tally.

The Norway worldwide has scored 26 instances in 20 appearances beneath Guardiola in all competitions — the quickest that any participant has reached 25 objectives beneath the Metropolis boss with top-flight golf equipment.

“He missed chances, hopefully he can do better,” Guardiola stated. “But the numbers are exceptional, he is an incredible threat for us and always in the right position at the right time.

“I have the feeling he is not at his best. It is a matter of time. Of course we are delighted but that little pace he had at the beginning of the season, now he maybe struggles a little bit, but it’s a question of time.

“I am still more than satisfied but I had the feeling in the first part of the season he was sharper.”

Haaland had loads of time to ponder his subsequent transfer as Norway didn’t participate within the World Cup in Qatar, a time interval that the 22-year-old insisted helped intensify his starvation for extra.

“I’ve been at home, a bit mad that I’ve not been at the World Cup,” he advised Amazon. “I recharged my batteries.

“Watching other people score to win games at the World Cup triggered, motivated and irritated me. I’m more hungry and more ready than ever.”

Haaland’s efforts at Elland Street would have been significantly candy given he was born in Leeds – his father Alfie performed for the Yorkshire membership – and he was coached by Leeds supervisor Jesse Marsch at RB Salzburg.

Regardless of seeing his former striker depart Leeds simply two factors away from the Premier League relegation zone, Marsch had solely good phrases to say about Haaland on one other record-breaking night time.

“I am just really happy for him,” Marsch stated. “In some ways watching him score is painful, I want him in a different kit.

“But when you know some of these young men, and you see their qualities as people, you want them to do their best, just not against your team.

“But my gosh I am happy for him, he is such a great person.”