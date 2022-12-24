Tottenham Hotspur supervisor Antonio Conte has insisted Harry Kane might be in the fitting mind set when the England striker returns to Premier League motion following his FIFA World Cup 2022 heartbreak.

Kane’s penalty miss late on towards Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris was a key second in England’s 1-2 quarterfinal loss to France.

Nonetheless, Conte anticipated his star participant to place that disappointment behind him and deal with membership responsibility, beginning with Monday’s conflict at London rivals Brentford.

“No, honestly (I am not worried) because we’re talking about a world-class striker,” Conte informed reporters on Friday.

“In football, you can have exciting moments and you can also have a moment where you are a bit disappointed because you missed a second penalty. The first he scored. I am not worried about him. I saw him very well in these two days with us,” added Conte.

Tottenham is at present fourth within the desk however eight factors behind chief Arsenal, having performed a recreation greater than its bitter north London rival.

Conte’s contract is about to run out after the tip of the season, though Spurs do have the choice to increase it by 12 months.

“I think I would like also in the future to not speak about this matter in the press conference because I think it is much more important the game we are going to play,” Conte stated.

“In this case, Brentford but what I can tell you is I am really happy in the club, to work here and I have a really good relationship with the club.

“We talk every day and try to find in every situation the best solution but I think we have six months to stay together, to enjoy the situation and then we find, I repeat, the best solution. But I am really happy here.”

Spurs might be with out Argentina’s World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero at Brentford, with Lloris solely named on the bench if he’s concerned in any respect.