Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta faces a problem that dwarfs the achievement of the membership’s surge to the highest of the Premier League desk within the pre-World Cup portion of the marketing campaign: Methods to maintain the unbelievable run going?

The Gunners are hoping to choose up their league season the place they left off six weeks in the past once they welcome West Ham within the late Boxing Day fixture that can conclude a program of seven matches on Monday.

Arsenal was the most effective crew within the Premier League in the course of the first half of the season and maintain a five-point benefit over Manchester Metropolis however their process might be made that a lot tougher with out talisman Gabriel Jesus, who’s recovering from a knee damage he picked up in Qatar whereas enjoying for Brazil.

In distinction, West Ham, who’re sixteenth, have solely simply managed to remain out of the relegation zone after a sluggish begin that included 4 wins from the crew’s opening 15 matches, however Arteta is just not taking the Hammers flippantly.

“We need to do that (build momentum) on the pitch. We have talked a lot about it. We know the importance of starting strong and we play at home,” Arteta mentioned. “It’s a very special day in Premier League history, it’s a very special family day to play football, it’s an incredible atmosphere that day and we want to make the most of it.“

He also made a point of praising his young side’s consistency during the opening 14 matches of the season, a stretch that includes victories over rivals Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. However, sterner tests lay ahead.

“Probably the level that we showed and the consistency we showed within that level, which with the group and the age we have is not easy,” Arteta mentioned. “We showed real maturity in certain moments, especially against big opponents.

“The focus is to play better every single day, to keep growing individually, collectively and to keep deserving to win matches. That is all we can hope because football is a very tricky game.“

While Arsenal do not resume their Europa League campaign until March, the FA Cup will begin in January and Arteta knows rotation will be key, especially after a number of his squad were involved at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Gunners are set to play six matches over the next 28 days and have a similarly busy schedule in February.

“There are going to be periods where you have time to train and other periods where matches are going to come fast and you have big congested periods,” Arteta mentioned. “It will be very important how healthy the team is, how fit it is and how much rotation can help us to sustain the level we want.“

In the day’s first game, Tottenham travel across London to face Brentford at lunchtime with Spurs manager Antonio Conte adamant that the restart of league play is coming too soon after the World Cup final.

The Premier League resumes just eight days after Spurs duo Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero battled it out in Qatar for the World Cup.

While Conte has already confirmed the World Cup finalists will not play on Monday, the Italian has a decision to make over Croatia’s Ivan Perisic as well as England pair Harry Kane and Eric Dier after the trio all made the last eight.

“It is a strange situation and honestly to play so quickly – only one week after the World Cup – I am not really happy,” he mentioned. “In a single hand, you’re completely happy as a result of for my membership, Tottenham, to have 12 gamers on the World Cup it implies that we’re in the proper strategy to attempt to be aggressive and to attempt sooner or later to win one thing.

“However it’s regular that when you have got so many gamers play a match like this, particularly in the course of the season, that now it isn’t simple as a result of the bodily situation is just not on the prime.“

Within the day’s different video games, Crystal Palace hosts Fulham in one other London derby, Everton welcomes Wolves, Newcastle visits Leicester, Brighton travels to south coast rival Southampton and Liverpool heads to Aston Villa.