Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard mentioned he was given “false promises” about taking part in time throughout his last yr at Manchester United and continues to be in the dead of night over why he was used so sparingly.

Lingard, who joined United on the age of seven, had returned to Outdated Trafford final yr after a profitable mortgage spell at West Ham United, the place he revived his profession with 9 targets and 5 assists in half a season.

The 30-year-old performed 232 occasions for his boyhood membership however began solely two Premier League video games final season beneath former managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick earlier than he joined Forest on a free switch earlier this yr.

“I don’t know what the problem was, whether it was politics or whatever. I still haven’t got an answer to this day,” Lingard informed The Telegraph forward of Forest’s journey to United on Tuesday.

“I didn’t even ask. I’d rather that someone out of respect for me being there that long told me, ‘This is why you’re not playing’, but I never got that.

“It was false promises. I was training hard and I was sharp, I was ready to play… When you’re working hard in training and don’t play at the end of it, it’s very frustrating.”

Forest is struggling in nineteenth place however Lingard hopes it might probably bounce again within the second half of the season.

“This is another chapter in my life, and a different challenge for me which I wanted,” he mentioned.

“It will be an enjoyable one, but we want to win the game. You can’t get caught up too much emotionally. It’s a chance to say my goodbyes because I never really got that.”